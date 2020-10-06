China’s pets retail market exceeded US$16 bn in 2019 and double by 2024

China's pets retail market reached 108.8 billion yuan (US$16.02 billion) in 2019 and is estimated to grow by 13.6% and reach 123.6 billion yuan (US$18.20 bn) in 2020. It will exceed 222 billion yuan (US$32.69 bn) in 2024.

The contribution of online sales will continue to grow and is estimated to reach 115.6 billion by 2024, exceeding the contribution of offline retail sales (106.8 billion in 2024).

Online will exceed offline in 2023, contributing to 50.5% of total pet retail revenu...