China’s third-party mobile payment market grew by 8.8% in Q2 2020

China’s third-party mobile payment market grew by 8.8% to 59.8 trillion yuan in the second quarter of 2020, according to data from iResearch.

The number of mobile online payment users has reached 765 million, an increase of 182 million over the end of 2018, accounting for 85.3% of mobile Internet users according to CNNIC. China's third-party online payment totaled 5.4 trillion yuan in Q2 2020, up 2% QoQ.

Mobile consumption increased to 20.7% of total mobile payment in Q2 2020 from ...