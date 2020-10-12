China saw over 618M tourists, US$67B revenues in Golden Week holiday 2020

Netsunion reported a total number of 13.382 billion online payment transactions with a total value of 7.23 trillion yuan during the past eight-day Golden Week holiday in China from 1 October.
The average daily transaction processed by Netsunion during this period increased by 47% over the same period last year. The transaction scale on China's National Day, October 1 was the highest, with 1.847 billion transactions handled in a single day, with an amount of more than 993.721 billion yuan.
...
Already subscribed? Sign in.
Don't Miss Out.
Invest with as little as one bottle of water per week.
Join other top analysts and business executives and navigate the unique market with China Internet Watch.
Cancel at any time