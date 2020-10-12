China saw over 618M tourists, US$67B revenues in Golden Week holiday 2020

Netsunion reported a total number of 13.382 billion online payment transactions with a total value of 7.23 trillion yuan during the past eight-day Golden Week holiday in China from 1 October.

The average daily transaction processed by Netsunion during this period increased by 47% over the same period last year. The transaction scale on China's National Day, October 1 was the highest, with 1.847 billion transactions handled in a single day, with an amount of more than 993.721 billion yuan.

...