S&P Global: Bank disruptors doubling down on mobile payments in China

Users of most payment platforms reported high engagement for mobile payments (around 90% considering the margin of error), with Du Xiaoman Pay users being a notable exception (80%). WeChat Pay users appeared to be evenly distributed across all ages, but QQ Wallet users skewed younger.

A pair of big technology firms has further consolidated its position in China's mobile payments market as the ongoing pandemic accelerates the consumer shift toward digital platforms.

Ant Group Co. Ltd., wh...