How JD penetrates lower-tier cities with social e-commerce initiative

Jingdong (JD) has over 2 million WeChat groups for social e-commerce, which it claims to be the largest scale among e-commerce platforms. The pandemic has put it under the spotlight, as social e-commerce provided many individuals and brands with new opportunities amidst the pandemic.
Weiwei is a sales person at China’s leading travel agency China Youth Travel Service.
When travel came to a standstill at the height of the pandemic earlier this year, she stayed at home with nothing to do fo...
Already subscribed? Sign in.
Don't Miss Out.
Invest with as little as one bottle of water per week.
Join other top analysts and business executives and navigate the unique market with China Internet Watch.
Cancel at any time