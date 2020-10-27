China entertainment and media outlook 2020-2024E

Total entertainment and media revenue in China is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of 3.6% over the next five years, which is higher than the global average of 2.8%, according to the latest report by PwC.
Digital revenues experienced a drop in 2020 but are expected to grow at 5.4% by 2024, according to PwC. By industry segment, digitally-driven segments will see the most vigorous growth. Virtual reality (VR), OTT, video games, and eSports will take the lead in Ch...
