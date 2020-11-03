China online gaming users hit 540 million in 2020

China online gaming users have grown to about 540 million or 57.4% of total internet users in the first half of 2020.
Mobile online games users reached 536 million or 57.5% of total mobile internet users.
According to CNNIC, 25.8% of mobile apps in the Chinese market are games, the largest category by total number of apps. In terms of time usage, mobile gaming apps account for 6.6%.
According to the report by China Game Industry Research Institute, the actual sales revenue of t...
Already subscribed? Sign in.
Don't Miss Out.
Invest with as little as one bottle of water per week.
Join other top analysts and business executives and navigate the unique market with China Internet Watch.
Cancel at any time