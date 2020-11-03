China Internet Watch

China online gaming users hit 540 million in 2020

China online gaming users have grown to about 540 million or 57.4% of total internet users in the first half of 2020.

Mobile online games users reached 536 million or 57.5% of total mobile internet users.

According to CNNIC, 25.8% of mobile apps in the Chinese market are games, the largest category by total number of apps. In terms of time usage, mobile gaming apps account for 6.6%.

According to the report by China Game Industry Research Institute, the actual sales revenue of t...

