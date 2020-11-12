XPeng reported revenues growth of over 300% in Q3 2020

XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) reported 8,578 deliveries of vehicles in Q3 2020, representing an increase of 265.8% from 2,345 in Q3 2019 and an increase of 165.7% from 3,228 in the second quarter of 2020.

Deliveries of the P7 reached 6,210, compared with 325 in the second quarter of 2020.

Among the total P7s delivered for the quarter, 98% can support XPILOT 2.5 or XPILOT 3.0.

As of September 30, 2020, XPeng’s physical sales and service network consisted of a total of 116 stores and 50 service centers, covering 58 cities. Xpeng-branded supercharging stations expanded to 135, covering 50 cities.

Financial Highlig hts

Total revenues were RMB1,990.1 million (US$293.1 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 342.5% from RMB449.7 million for the same period of 2019 and an increase of 236.9% from RMB590.8 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB1,898.0 million (US$279.6 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 376.0% from RMB398.8 million for the same period of 2019, and an increase of 250.8% from RMB541.1 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Gross margin was 4.6% for the third quarter of 2020, compared with negative 10.1% for the same period of 2019 and negative 2.7% for the second quarter of 2020.

Vehicle margin, which is gross profit or gross loss of vehicle sales as a percentage of revenues from vehicle sales, was 3.2% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to negative 10.8% for the same period of 2019 and negative 5.6% for the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss was RMB1,148.8 million (US$169.2 million) for the third quarter of 2020, compared with RMB776.3 million for the same period of 2019 and RMB146.0 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value change on derivative liabilities related to the redemption right of preferred shares, non-GAAP net loss was RMB864.9 million (US$127.4 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared with RMB750.8 million for the same period of 2019 and RMB769.5 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc. was RMB2,025.8 million (US$298.4 million) for the third quarter of 2020, compared with RMB982.6 million for the same period of 2019 and RMB1,141.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Fair value change on derivative liabilities related to the redemption right of preferred shares and accretion on preferred shares to redemption value were non-cash events and will no longer recur after the listing of the Company on the New York Stock Exchange on August 27, 2020.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value change on derivative liabilities related to the redemption right of preferred shares and accretion on preferred shares to redemption value, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc. was RMB864.9 million (US$127.4 million) for the third quarter of 2020, compared with RMB750.8 million for the same period of 2019 and RMB769.5 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share (ADS) were both RMB5.07 (US$0.75) for the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB2.16 (US$0.32) for the third quarter of 2020. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB19,998.4 million (US$2,945.4 million) as of September 30, 2020.

Deliveries in October 2020

Total Smart EV deliveries reached 3,040 units in October 2020, representing a 229.0% increase year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 2,104 P7s, XPeng’s smart sports sedan, and 936 G3s, XPeng’s compact smart SUV. As of October 31, 2020, a cumulative total of 8,639 P7s were delivered.

On September 28, 2020, the Company announced the cooperation agreement (“Cooperation Agreement”) with Guangzhou GET Investment Holdings Co., Ltd, a wholly-owned investment company of Guangzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone (“GETDZ”), for developing and building a new Smart EV manufacturing base (“Smart EV Manufacturing Base”) for XPeng in Guangzhou.

Pursuant to the cooperation agreement, Guangzhou GET Investment will invest RMB4 billion to support the development and construction of the Smart EV Manufacturing Base in the GETDZ.

The Smart EV Manufacturing Base is expected to commence production by December 2022 and will provide a comprehensive range of facilities for R&D, manufacturing, vehicle testing, sales and other smart mobility functions.

The Cooperation Agreement marks another milestone in XPeng’s strategy to expand its manufacturing capabilities and bolsters its position in the Smart EV market.

In addition to its wholly-owned plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province, which has an annual production capacity of 100,000 units, XPeng’s new Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou will significantly expand its production capacity.