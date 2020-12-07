Baidu holds the most AI-related patents in China

Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) holds the most AI-related patents and has filed the most AI-related patent applications of any company or organization in China, according to a recent study published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).
Baidu has been granted 2,682 AI-related patents and has filed a total of 9,364 AI-related patent applications as of October 2020, ranking No. 1 in applications for the third consecutive year.
Baidu's patent applications were followed by Te...
