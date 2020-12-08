How’s Alibaba Taobao Double 12 different from the Singles’ Day campaign?

Double 11 in November is the largest shopping festival in China and Alibaba promotes it with Tmall platform. Double 12, following Double 11 in December, is also an important annual campaign for e-commerce platforms.

Taobao started Double 12 and this year is the 10th year. It has a new proposition: strengthening the user's mind of Taobao Double 12 and expanding the brand influence.

If Tmall meets the rigid demand with online Brand Mall, Taobao is more like flexible shopping with "street...