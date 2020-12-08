China accounted for 29% of global semiconductor manufacturing equipment billing in Q3 2020

In the third quarter of 2020, the global sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment totaled US$19.4 billion, an increase of 30% year-on-year and a 16% increase compared with the second quarter.

China, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, and North America ranked the top five in the third quarter of this year, according to quarterly turnover figures from SEMI.

Regions with the fastest growth are Korea (+92%), China (+63%), and Europe (+47%) while North American saw a decrease of 45% YoY.

China ...