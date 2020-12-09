Baidu released intelligent vehicle solutions for automakers in China

China Internet Watch

Baidu yesterday released new intelligent vehicle solutions for automakers and several high-end intelligent driving products during the second Apollo Ecosystem Conference, reinforcing the company's commitment to win-win partnerships to propel industry development.

Apollo's four series of solutions include intelligent driving, intelligent cabin, intelligent map, and intelligent cloud.

Baidu also announced an enhanced Apollo presence in Guangzhou and demonstrated the progress of the Apollo Go...

