Meet JD Health, China’s largest online medical consultation platform

As JD Health’s listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange begins trading this week, the company is offering one month of free broadcasts by renowned doctors and medical experts.
JD Health is a subsidiary of JD.com, Inc. JD Health is the largest online healthcare platform and the largest online retail pharmacy by revenue in China in 2019, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.
JD Health’s technology-driven platform is centered on the supply chain of pharmaceutical and healthcare produc...
