Fortune picked 12 Chinese companies as the top 50 well positioned for growth

12 Chinese companies made it to the Future 50 index this year. Alibaba and Tencent made it to the list but the top 3 highest-ranked Chinese companies are TAL Education Group, WuXi AppTec, and Haidilao.
BCG and Fortune created a Future 50 index to identify companies with the greatest capacity to continually reinvent their businesses and sustain long-term growth—what they call corporate "vitality".
The index assesses the long-term growth prospects of large public companies and identifies who...
