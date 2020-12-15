Top 10 forecasts of China’s manufacturing industry 2021

50% of China's top 2000 enterprises will use AI to develop risk-based operational decision guidance and insight; the time to market will be reduced by 55%, according to forecasts from IDC.

1. AI risk decision

By 2026, 50% of China's top 2000 enterprises will use artificial intelligence to develop risk-based operational decision guidance and insight, which is less than 5% today.

2. asset automation

By 2024, in order to support independent operation, enterprises will increase 60% i...