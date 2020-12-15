Top 10 forecasts of China’s manufacturing industry 2021

50% of China's top 2000 enterprises will use AI to develop risk-based operational decision guidance and insight; the time to market will be reduced by 55%, according to forecasts from IDC.
1. AI risk decision
By 2026, 50% of China's top 2000 enterprises will use artificial intelligence to develop risk-based operational decision guidance and insight, which is less than 5% today.
2. asset automation
By 2024, in order to support independent operation, enterprises will increase 60% i...
Already subscribed? Sign in.
Don't Miss Out.
Invest with as little as one bottle of water per week.
Join other top analysts and business executives and navigate the unique market with China Internet Watch.
Cancel at any time