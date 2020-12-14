China saw first online payment using Digital Currency Electronic Payment

China’s first online order by Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DECP) was made by a Suzhou online shopper at JD.com on December 11, right after Suzhou’s government kicked off the Double 12 shopping festival and issued RMB 20 million DCEP in partnership with The People’s Bank of China, the central bank of China.

The DCEP payment solution in offline scenarios

Suzhou is the first city to test online consumption scenarios by DCEP, with JD Digits (JDD) providing support in technology and ser...