The rise of men in China’s “she-conomy”

Today, in some areas of consumption in China that were originally only for women, men's consumption has also begun to emerge.
According to the data of a white paper from So Young, the number of male medical cosmetology consumers in China has increased by 52.30% in 2019, which is lower than the 70% growth rate of female consumers, but it is still far higher than the counterparts in mature markets such as Japan and South Korea.
Now about 30% of medical cosmetology consumers in China are male...
