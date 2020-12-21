China’s edge computing server market forecast 2020-2024

In the first half of 2020, China's edge computing server market was about US$1.113 billion and is expected to reach US$2.782 billion at the end of 2020, an increase of 20.6% compared with the same period in 2019.

IDC predicts that from 2019 to 2024, the compound annual growth rate of China's edge computing server market will reach 18.8%, far higher than the average growth rate of core data centers....