China enterprise SaaS market overview and forecast

After the market recovered in 2018 and the growth fell slightly in 2019, caused by the epidemic, the growth rate of SaaS market rose again in 2020. In 2020, the SaaS market in China reached 53.8 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 48.7%.

At this stage, the capital market's attitude towards SaaS is more rational, and the development of each segment track is gradually mature. It is expected that the market will maintain a compound growth rate of 34% and continue to expand in the next three years.

With the deepening of demand-side enterprises' understanding of SaaS products, more and more enterprises are transforming from local deployment to SaaS in software selection.

However, due to the relatively fixed operation mode and process management in the process of enterprise development, SaaS products need to have a certain degree of freedom to meet the customized needs of enterprises, so as to alleviate the friction during the software transition.

This demand drives ven...