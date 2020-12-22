China enterprise SaaS market overview & forecast 2020-2024

In the first half of 2020, China's enterprise SaaS market reached US$1.36 billion, an increase of 27% YoY. CRM has 59% market share.

Considering the impact of the epidemic, small and medium-sized companies will slow down their investment in IT . IDC China has reduced the growth forecast of the enterprise SaaS market in the next few years, especially in 2020. Between 2022 and 2024, China's enterprise SaaS market will recover.

IDC defined 4 segments in China's enterprise SaaS market: CR...