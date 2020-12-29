5G connected car sales in China to exceed 7 million units by 2025

5G connected car sales in China will grow to 7.1 million units in 2025, accounting for 40% of the country’s total connected car sales volume, according to the latest research by Counterpoint.

Currently, 4G dominates China’s connected car market. The sales volume of 4G connected cars are expected to reach 7.8 million units in 2020 to account for 95% of the country’s total connected car sales volume.

With 5G seeing a fast rollout in China and the automotive industry expected to grow faster s...