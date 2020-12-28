China smart cities spending forecast 2020-2024, with a CAGR of 17%

The global investment in smart cities in 2020 will reach US$111.14 billion, a year-on-year increase of 9.1%, which is lower than the expected growth rate of 18.9% made before the epidemic, according to IDC.

In the long run, the impact of the epidemic will gradually be weak, and the growth of global smart city spending is expected to roughly return to the pre-epidemic level in 2022, with an annual growth rate of 16.1%.

Overall, the total global spending will reach a compound annual grow...