Top 10 forecast of China’s digital innovation in 2021-2025

According to IDC, the total GDP brought by digital services and products in 2018 is estimated to be approximately US$13.5 trillion, accounting for 17% of the total global GDP. By 2023, more than 50% of the global economy will be driven by the digital economy.

Therefore, the rapid development of enterprises' digital innovation capabilities will be a requirement for establishing core competitiveness.

One of the most direct results of the rapid development of the digital economy is that a lar...