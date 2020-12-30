Top China digital trends in 2020

We’ve taken a look at all the articles published on CIW and come up with the top 10 articles with the most views in 2020.China Retail Sales

From January to November, China’s online retail sales reached 10,537.4 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 11.5%, 0.6 percentage point higher than that of January to October.

Among them, the online retail sales of physical goods reached 8,779.2 billion yuan, an increase of 15.7%, accounting for 25% of the total retail sales of social consumer goods; among the online retail sales of physical goods, the sales of food, clothing and consumer goods increased by 32.9%, 5.9% and 17.1% respectively.

Top 100 Chinese brands in 2020

The Top 100 Chinese brands increased their worth by $106.8 billion to reach $996.4 billion, demonstrating the resilience of strong brands and their ability to build and sustain value in the most difficult of years.

Alibaba remains China’s most valuable brand for the second year, growing +9% to $153.3 billion, followed by Tencent with +9% growth to $151.0 billion.

China Cloud Market

Alibaba Cloud continued to lead the Chinese market with 41% market share in Q3, where cloud computing is a key part of the government’s development plans. It is also the overall leader in the Asia Pacific region. Alibaba Cloud accounted for 6% of the worldwide market.

China Smartphone Shipments

China’s 5G smartphone shipment is about to reach 140 million units in 2020, and all new models released by major manufacturers in the Chinese market will be 5G mobile phones. In Q3 2020, worldwide smartphone shipments reached 348.0 million units, at a 1% decline year on year (but up 22% in Q2).

Samsung regained the lead, up 2% to 80.2 million units. Huawei slipped into second place with a 23% fall to 51.7 million units. Xiaomi took third place for the first time, reaching 47.1 million units with 45% growth.

Top Mobile Apps & Platforms in China 2020

The top mobile apps by MAU growth are QQ Browser, Taobao, Pinduoduo, DingTalk, and TikTok Lite in September 2020. The top lifestyle mobile platforms are led by Meituan, Meituan Delivery, and Alibaba’s Ele.me including mobile apps and mini programs.

Mini Program platforms: WeChat vs. Alibaba vs. Baidu

Mini Programs (MP) are light applications designed to run on top of a specific mobile app. Top technology companies in China have designed and run their own mini-program framework; and, the most popular ones include WeChat platform, Alibaba (Alipay platform; Taobao platform), Baidu Smart Program, and QuickApp.

Mobile reach in 2020: Tencent, Alibaba, Baidu, ByteDance

Tencent has the highest reach of 96.3% of China mobile internet users in Sept 2020. Alibaba and Baidu reach 95.3% and 91.0% mobile internet users respectively while ByteDance follows closely with over 67% reach.

The most innovative Chinese companies in 2020

Huawei has ranked the top Chinese company in Boston Consulting Group’s Most Innovative Companies 2020 list, or the sixth globally, followed by Alibaba, Tencent, Xiaomi, and JD.

Of the 162 companies that have been on BCG’s top 50 “most innovative companies” list over the past 14 years, nearly 30% appeared just once—and 57% appeared three times or fewer. Only 8 companies have made the list every year: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, HP, IBM, Microsoft, Samsung, and Toyota.

Short video market trends in China for 2020

Online video has a penetration of 94.5% in China internet users as of the first half of 2020, reaching over 888 million users. Short video market saw fast growth in the first half of 2020 with almost 818 million users and a penetration rate of 87%.

China online advertising market overview in 2020

China’s online advertising market saw the largest growth from short video ads (107.7%) and social ads (62.5%) in Q3 2020 while e-commerce ads had an increase of 14.9%.

The short video platforms with the largest advertising revenue growth are Kwai (Kuaishou), Xigua (owned by ByteDance), and Haokan (owned by Baidu).