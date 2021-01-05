Shopping contributed to over 30% of China’s tourism industry

The added value of China’s tourism and related industries in 2019 was 4,498.9 billion yuan, accounting for 4.56 percent of GDP, 0.05 percentage point higher than that of the previous year.

The added value of the tourism industry was 4,075.8 billion yuan, accounting for 90.6 percent of the total added value of tourism and related industries while the related industries contributed to 9.4%.

Within the tourism industry in China, tourism shopping was the largest segment in 2019, with an added value of 1,407.7 billion yuan, accounting for 31.3% of the added value of all tourism and related industries, followed by transportation, with an added value of 1,205.5 billion yuan, accounting for 26.8% of the added value of all tourism and related industries.

In terms of growth rate, tourism entertainment, tourism accommodation, and comprehensive tourism services developed rapidly, with nominal growth of 12.9%, 10.4% and 10.0% respectively compared with the previous year.