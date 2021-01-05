Top 10 forecasts of China’s AI market 2021-2024

By 2023, more than 15% of consumer-centric AI methods and systems in China’s financial, medical, government and other regulated public sectors will explain the relevant regulations of their analysis and decision-making processes, according to IDC’s forecast.

By 2021, more than 50% of Chinese organizations will add AI functions to the incoming call processing environment.

By 2024, 45% of repetitive work tasks will be automated or enhanced through the use of “digital employees” supported by AI, robotics, and robotic process automation (RPA).

By 2023, the number of data analysts and data scientists using an end-to-end machine learning platform encapsulated by automatic machine learning (AutoML) technology from data preparation to model deployment will double in China.

By 2024, automated operation and maintenance (AIOps) will become the new normal for IT operators, and at least 50% of large enterprises will adopt automated operation and maintenance solutions to automate main IT systems and service management processes.

By 2025, 10% of artificial intelligence solutions will be closer to general artificial intelligence (AGI)-using neural symbol technology to combine deep learning with symbolic methods to create a more reliable, nearly human approach.

By 2021, at least 65% of China’s top 1000 companies will use AI tools such as natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL) to empower 60% of customer experience, security, use cases in business areas such as operations management and procurement.

By 2024, more than 30% of China’s top 1000 companies will transfer AI workloads to be deployed more evenly on the end, edge and cloud. These workloads will be managed by artificial intelligence software platform providers to enable AI infrastructure” Invisible”.

By 2023, 30% of enterprises will run different analyses and AI models on the edge. Among them, 30% of edge AI applications will be accelerated by heterogeneous acceleration solutions.

By 2022, 80% of China’s top 1000 companies will invest in internal learning platforms and third-party training services, and gradually adopt new skills and work style changes brought about by AI.

Top 10 forecast of China’s digital innovation in 2021-2025