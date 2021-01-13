China Internet Watch

China Internet Stats, Trends, Insights

CIW / China Consumers / How a new pet brand becomes a best-seller in China with US$34 million sales

How a new pet brand becomes a best-seller in China with US$34 million sales

By

Pidan, established for five years targeting the cat food and toys market, sells more than 100 million yuan a year on Tmall. Its second-year sales already reached 50 million yuan.

How did they achieve that?

Pidan products
The most expensive cat litter box
Ma Wenfei, the founder of Pidan, is 31 years old and may be the most "rebellious" person in the industry.

In 2016, Pidan's first litter box "Igloo" won the German Red Dot Design Award and is ready to launch on the market.

Ma Wenfe...

Already subscribed? Sign in.

Don't Miss Out.

Invest with as little as one bottle of water per week.

Join other top analysts and business executives and navigate the unique market with China Internet Watch.

View subscription options »

Cancel at any time

Whitepaper
China Internet Overview

You will receive Whitepaper by email and weekly updates. You can unsubscribe at any time; your email will not be shared with anyone. 

Login to your account
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share
Email
Share