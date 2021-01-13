How a new pet brand becomes a best-seller in China with US$34 million sales

Pidan, established for five years targeting the cat food and toys market, sells more than 100 million yuan a year on Tmall. Its second-year sales already reached 50 million yuan.
How did they achieve that?
Pidan products
The most expensive cat litter box
Ma Wenfei, the founder of Pidan, is 31 years old and may be the most "rebellious" person in the industry.
In 2016, Pidan's first litter box "Igloo" won the German Red Dot Design Award and is ready to launch on the market.
Ma Wenfe...
