Forecast: China smartphone market in 2021

Thanks to the better market environment under the stable epidemic prevention and control, IDC predicts that the domestic smartphone shipment will grow by 4.6% year on year in 2021, with total shipments of about 340 million units.

2. supply chain instability

Potential changes in the market structure have stimulated a new round of the market competition and further extended to the upstream supply level. The competition in the whole supply chain, especially in the chip end, will become increa...