China Internet Watch

China Internet Stats, Trends, Insights

CIW / Technology / Forecast: China smartphone market in 2021

Forecast: China smartphone market in 2021

By

Thanks to the better market environment under the stable epidemic prevention and control, IDC predicts that the domestic smartphone shipment will grow by 4.6% year on year in 2021, with total shipments of about 340 million units.

2. supply chain instability

Potential changes in the market structure have stimulated a new round of the market competition and further extended to the upstream supply level. The competition in the whole supply chain, especially in the chip end, will become increa...

Already subscribed? Sign in.

Don't Miss Out.

Invest with as little as one bottle of water per week.

Join other top analysts and business executives and navigate the unique market with China Internet Watch.

View subscription options »

Cancel at any time

Whitepaper
China Internet Overview

You will receive Whitepaper by email and weekly updates. You can unsubscribe at any time; your email will not be shared with anyone. 

Login to your account
Tweet
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Email