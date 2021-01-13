Online users overview of China’s pet market 2021

As of October 2020, China pet-related influencers have a total reach of 530 million users, with 54.8% of males, 54.2% under the age of 30, and more than 60% users in the third, fourth and fifth-tier cities, according to data from QuestMobile.
China Pet Market Active Online Users by Age Group
China Pet Market Active Online Users by City Tiers
They have a higher willingness for online consumption and higher online consumption capacity, compared with the overall China internet users.
