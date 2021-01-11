China’s economy expected to grow by 7.9 pct in 2021

The Chinese economy continues its fast recovery from the pandemic. IMF forecasts that China’s GDP growth is projected at 1.9% in 2020 and 7.9% in 2021.

In its latest Global Economic Prospects released Tuesday, the World Bank also expected China’s economy to expand by 7.9 percent in 2021.

Core inflation is expected to remain subdued, leaving CPI inflation in 2020-2021 below the pre-crisis target of about 3 percent. Corporate leverage is expected to rise by about 10 percentage points of GDP in 2020.

The current account surplus is projected to widen to 1.9 percent of GDP in 2020 from 1.0 percent in 2019, before narrowing to below 1 percent in 2021.

The projected temporary increase this year reflects lower commodity prices, the collapse in outbound tourism, and a surge in exports of pandemic-related and other goods supported by China’s early recovery of production and higher export prices.

Macroeconomic and financial policies have supported the recovery. Policymakers have provided financial relief and fiscal support to protect the most-affected firms while safeguarding financial stability, including by providing liquidity to the banking system, expanding re-lending facilities to smaller enterprises, and introducing a repayment moratorium until Q1 2021.

The authorities have also increased the disbursement and coverage of unemployment insurance to help vulnerable households and provide tax relief and waived social security contributions by employers.

Against this backdrop, the general government deficit (including estimated off-budget investment spending) is projected to rise to 18.2 percent of GDP in 2020 from 12.6 percent in 2019.

Structural reforms have progressed despite the pandemic, but not evenly across key areas. The opening of the financial sector has advanced with a further shortening of the negative lists for foreign investment and the removal of restrictions on the investment quota for foreign institutional investors.

Labor market reforms, such as hukou reforms, have improved labor mobility, and the patent law was amended to strengthen intellectual property protection and foster innovation.

At the same time, progress in real-sector reform has been slow, especially in the area of state-owned enterprises and competitive neutrality between private and state-owned firms.

