In 2020, China's PC market affected by the epidemic was like being on a roller coaster. In the first quarter of 2020, China's PC market dropped by 28.1% year on year, but the growth rate in the next three quarters is about 10% year on year.
IDC predicts that China's PC market will grow by 1.7% in 2020. After eight consecutive years of negative growth, it returned to positive for the first time, which is a milestone year.
10 Forecast for China PC Market
1. Consumers' requirements for screen ...
