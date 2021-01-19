China Internet Watch

China Internet Stats, Trends, Insights

CIW / Technology / 10 Forecast for China PC Market

10 Forecast for China PC Market

By

In 2020, China's PC market affected by the epidemic was like being on a roller coaster. In the first quarter of 2020, China's PC market dropped by 28.1% year on year, but the growth rate in the next three quarters is about 10% year on year.

IDC predicts that China's PC market will grow by 1.7% in 2020. After eight consecutive years of negative growth, it returned to positive for the first time, which is a milestone year.
10 Forecast for China PC Market
1. Consumers' requirements for screen ...

Already subscribed? Sign in.

Don't Miss Out.

Invest with as little as one bottle of water per week.

Join other top analysts and business executives and navigate the unique market with China Internet Watch.

View subscription options »

Cancel at any time

Whitepaper
China Internet Overview

You will receive Whitepaper by email and weekly updates. You can unsubscribe at any time; your email will not be shared with anyone. 

Login to your account
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Email
Share