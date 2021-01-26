China IoT market forecast 2021-2024; Internet of Vehicles the fastest growing segment

IDC predicts that by 2024, China’s Internet of Things (IoT) market spending is expected to reach approximately US$300 billion, with an annual compound growth rate of 13.0% in the next five years.

In 2024, China will account for 26.7% of global IoT spending, surpassing the United States to become the world's largest IoT market.

Different from the global trend, hardware continues to account for the largest proportion of China's Internet of Things market expenditure. The hardware market w...