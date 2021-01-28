IMF raised its forecast for global and China’s economic growth in 2021

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its forecast for global economic growth.

The IMF predicts that the global economic growth rate will be 5.5% in 2021, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the estimate in October last year. The IMF also predicts that there will be a severe divergence in the recovery process of various countries.

China’s recovery takes the lead among all the large economies in the world, and it has taken the lead in returning to the predicted growth rate before the epidemic in the fourth quarter of 2020.

In addition, the IMF predicts that the US GDP growth rate in 2021 will be 5.1%, a significant increase of 2 percentage points from the previously expected 3.1%.

Japan also has an increased forecast for growth from IMF. It expects Japan’s economic growth rate in 2021 to be 3.1%, an increase of 0.8 percentage points from the previous forecast.

The economic growth forecasts for the United Kingdom and Canada in 2021 have been lowered to 4.5% and 3.6%, respectively, a decrease of 1.4 and 1.6 percentage points.

