Apple is named the world’s most valuable brand by Brand Finance Global 500 ranking in 2021 as diversification strategy finally pays off, with a brand value of US$263.4 billion.

As new technologies drive brand value across industries, Tesla leaves traditional auto marques behind with the fastest brand value growth in the ranking, up 158%.

Grounded by COVID-19 pandemic, airline and aerospace sectors account for 6 out of 10 fastest-falling brands in the ranking.

Hospitality suffers from travel and dining restrictions, as Marriott and Airbnb check out from ranking and Starbucks, McDonald’s, and KFC see brand values drop.

WeChat overtakes Ferrari to become the world’s strongest brand with a top score of 95.4 out of 100 and AAA+ brand strength rating.

Meituan, China’s largest provider of on-demand online services has gone up by an impressive 62% to US$7.2 billion, resulting in one of the biggest hikes up the ranking, as it jumped 216 spots to 265th.

In China, ICBC is the country’s most valuable brand and has managed to maintain its position in the global elite, despite a 10% drop in brand value to US$72.8 billion. However, with seven brands, the US still holds the lion share of the top 10.

Investments in infrastructure from the government have seen China build an engineering and construction market that is a force to be reckoned with even in the days of the pandemic, while Western countries struggle to keep pace. The sector’s most valuable brand, CSCEC, which increased in value by 22% to US$30.4 billion, snagged a spot in the top 50, a result of the brand’s impressive increase in revenue.

China’s dominance is even more obvious in real estate, as all 11 brands in this year’s Brand Finance Global 500 hail from China, with eight out of those growing in brand value.

The most valuable brand in the industry is Evergrande, claiming 85th spot with a brand value of US$20.2 billion. The brand that experienced the largest increase in value was Vanke (up 39% to US$17.0 billion).

Similarly, China has a strong representation in the spirits sector. At 27th, Moutai (up 15% to US$45.3 billion) ranked highest among the five Chinese baijiu brands in the Brand Finance Global 500, with Wuliangye placing second yet demonstrating a faster-paced growth, up 24% to US$25.8 billion.

Yanghe was the only baijiu brand in the ranking to experience a decrease in value, dropping 8% to US$7.1 billion.

Top Chinese Brands in Brand Finance’s Global Top 100:

ICBC (8th)

WeChat (10th)

China Construction Bank (11th)

Tencent (14th)

Huawei (15th)

State Grid (16th)

Ping An (17th)

Taobao (18th)

Agricultural Bank of China (19th)

Tmall (24th)

Bank of China (25th)

Moutai (27th)

Alibaba.com (30th)

China Mobile (32nd)

PetroChina (45th)

CSCEC (48th)

Sinopec (58th)

Wuliangye (61th)

JD.com (68th)

China Life (72nd)

China Merchants Bank (79th)

Evergrande (85th)

Country Garden (87th)

