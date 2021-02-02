These 5 Chinese companies made it to Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies 2021

Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft hold the top three spots in Fortune’s ranking of corporate reputation – World’s Most Admired Companies for 2021. Apple, the premier personal-tech provider, tops the roster for the 14th year in a row, based on Fortune’s poll of some 3,800 corporate executives, directors, and analysts.

The Top 10 Most Admired Companies

Apple Amazon Microsoft Walt Disney Starbucks Berkshire Hathaway Alphabet JPMorgan Chase Netflix Costco Wholesale

Five Chinese companies made it to the list this year:

Alibaba Group (61)

Cathay Pacific Airways (102)

Haier Smart Home (157)

JD.com (177)

Tencent Holdings (293)

Fortune picked 12 Chinese companies as the top 50 well positioned for growth