These 5 Chinese companies made it to Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies 2021

Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft hold the top three spots in Fortune’s ranking of corporate reputation – World’s Most Admired Companies for 2021. Apple, the premier personal-tech provider, tops the roster for the 14th year in a row, based on Fortune’s poll of some 3,800 corporate executives, directors, and analysts.
The Top 10 Most Admired Companies
- Apple
- Amazon
- Microsoft
- Walt Disney
- Starbucks
- Berkshire Hathaway
- Alphabet
- JPMorgan Chase
- Netflix
- Costco Wholesale
Five Chinese companies made it to the list this year:
- Alibaba Group (61)
- Cathay Pacific Airways (102)
- Haier Smart Home (157)
- JD.com (177)
- Tencent Holdings (293)
Fortune picked 12 Chinese companies as the top 50 well positioned for growth