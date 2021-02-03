JD.com’s Jingxi platform saw surging sales from college students in 2021

College students' e-commerce orders on Jingxi platform more than quadrupled in January 2021, according to JD.com.
Jingxi is JD.com's social commerce platform, positioned to compete with Pinduoduo in lower-tier cities, and running Chinese New Year (CNY) Grand Promotion like other e-commerce platforms in China.
Annual active consumers of Taobao Deals, a similar product from Alibaba Group designed to reach less developed cities in China, reached over 100 million in Q4.
Jingdong's data ...
