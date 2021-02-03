China data center market overview 2021

The total revenues of China's internet data center businesses reached 113.24 billion yuan and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 30%.

China's data center market is estimated to reach 149.4 billion yuan in 2020, with an increase of almost 32%.

The drivers behind the demand in China's data center include Growth of internet users, IoT & Cloud Computing, Streaming Media, Online Gaming, E-commerce, and etc.

Compared with the per capi...