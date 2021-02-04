China Internet Watch

7 Chinese companies made it to Forbes Blockchain 50 list in 2021

Forbes released the year 2021 version of Forbes Blockchain 50, from eligible companies with at least $1 billion in revenues or be valued at a minimum $1 billion.

There have been 96 companies on the Forbes Blockchain 50 list since it was created in 2019. And, only 12 have been included in all three years.

  • Ant Group
  • Cargill
  • Coinbase
  • DTCC
  • IBM
  • ING
  • JPM
  • Microsoft
  • Samsung
  • Signature Bank
  • VMWare
  • Walmart

Amazon, Citi, Google, Facebook, and Mastercard were among the 14 two-time members who dropped off the list this year.

2021, for the first time ever, saw half coming from outside of the U.S. 13 are from Europe and a record 12 are from Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America.

Of particular note, Forbes included its first member from Africa (South Africa-based pulp producer Sappi), India (Tech Mahindra) and the Middle East (oil giant Saudi Aramco).

China has seven companies this year, including:

  • the payments giant Ant Group (platforms: AntChain, Hyperledger Fabric, Quorum)
  • search giant Baidu (platforms: Baidu Xuperchain, Hyperledger Fabric)
  • Binance (platforms: Bitcoin, Binance Chain and dozens of others)
  • China Construction Bank: platforms (BC Trade 2.0, Hyperledger Fabric, Hyperchain)
  • ICBC (platforms: ICBC Chain, Ethereum, Hyperledger Fabric, Tendermint)
  • Ping An (platform: FiMAX)
  • Tencent (platform: FISCO BCOS),

China’s Bitcoin mining machines manufacturer Ebang filed for U.S. IPO

