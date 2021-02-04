7 Chinese companies made it to Forbes Blockchain 50 list in 2021

Forbes released the year 2021 version of Forbes Blockchain 50, from eligible companies with at least $1 billion in revenues or be valued at a minimum $1 billion.

There have been 96 companies on the Forbes Blockchain 50 list since it was created in 2019. And, only 12 have been included in all three years.

Ant Group

Cargill

Coinbase

DTCC

IBM

ING

JPM

Microsoft

Samsung

Signature Bank

VMWare

Walmart

Amazon, Citi, Google, Facebook, and Mastercard were among the 14 two-time members who dropped off the list this year.

2021, for the first time ever, saw half coming from outside of the U.S. 13 are from Europe and a record 12 are from Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America.

Of particular note, Forbes included its first member from Africa (South Africa-based pulp producer Sappi), India (Tech Mahindra) and the Middle East (oil giant Saudi Aramco).

China has seven companies this year, including:

the payments giant Ant Group (platforms: AntChain, Hyperledger Fabric, Quorum)

search giant Baidu (platforms: Baidu Xuperchain, Hyperledger Fabric)

Binance (platforms: Bitcoin, Binance Chain and dozens of others)

China Construction Bank: platforms (BC Trade 2.0, Hyperledger Fabric, Hyperchain)

ICBC (platforms: ICBC Chain, Ethereum, Hyperledger Fabric, Tendermint)

Ping An (platform: FiMAX)

Tencent (platform: FISCO BCOS),

China’s Bitcoin mining machines manufacturer Ebang filed for U.S. IPO