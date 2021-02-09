China Internet Watch

China Internet Stats, Trends, Insights

CIW / China Consumers / Chinese New Year consumption demand strong in 2021

Chinese New Year consumption demand strong in 2021

By

Chinese New Year (CNY) is one of the most important festivals in China. With reduced travel back to hometowns, JD's data shows demand staying strong with growth driven in new sectors.
The new definition of “home”
Home is a vital ingredient of the Chinese New Year. Ordinarily, many Chinese people will travel from the city where they work to their hometowns to celebrate CNY with their big families.

A new wave of COVID-19 cases across several provinces in January has prompted many consumers to...

Already subscribed? Sign in.

Don't Miss Out.

Invest with as little as one bottle of water per week.

Join other top analysts and business executives and navigate the unique market with China Internet Watch.

View subscription options »

Cancel at any time

Whitepaper
China Internet Overview

You will receive Whitepaper by email and weekly updates. You can unsubscribe at any time; your email will not be shared with anyone. 

Login to your account
WhatsApp
Share
Email
Tweet
Share