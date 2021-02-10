China’s wealthy families exceeded 5 million in 2020; there are their desired brands

The number of "wealthy families" with at least 6 million yuan (about US$930 thousand) assets in China exceeded 5 million for the first time in 2020, an increase of 1.4% over the previous year, according to Hurun Research Institute.

Beijing is still the area with the most "wealthy families" with assets of at least 6 million yuan, with Guangdong and Shanghai ranking second and third.

