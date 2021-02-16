Top 10 predictions for China’s blockchain market 2021-2025

By 2025, blockchain-based electronic voting solutions will become the mainstream solution, and 5% of jurisdictions will conduct blockchain voting system testing in China, according to IDC.
By 2024, the healthcare blockchain digital identity standard will come from the National Health Commission or other health institutions, and the following four aspects can be achieved:
medical data interoperability
complete customer/patient data information
patient "health scores"
AI technolog...
