China’s tech unicorns overview 2021

The total number of Unicorn enterprises from China is 207 as of December 2020, an increase of 20 or 10.7% over the end of 2019. Beijing and Shanghai account for over 60% of total technology unicorns in China. Over 94% are concentrated in five regions; more than 50% of these enterprises are in five industries.

In terms of regional distribution, Chinese unicorns are still concentrated in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu, accounting for 94.2% of the total.

Beijing has t...