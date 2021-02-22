China’s birth rate reached the lowest since 2000

The number of China’s births reached 14.65 million in 2019, a decrease of 580,000 compared with 2018, according to the latest data of the National Bureau of Statistics.

The birth rate was 10.48 ‰, the lowest since 2000.

With the opening of “single two children” policy (the married couple must both be the only child in each family) in 2014 and “comprehensive two children” in 2016, China’s birth rate ushered in a wave of slight increase, reaching 12.95 ‰ in 2016, the highest in recent years.

It continued to decline, not reaching the expected level, which decreased by 2.47 ‰ four years ago.

Among the 31 provinces and cities in the mainland, there are 11 provinces with a birth rate of more than 12 ‰ and 5 provinces with a birth rate of more than 13 ‰, which are respectively 14.60 ‰ in Tibet, 13.72 ‰ in Ningxia, 13.66 ‰ in Qinghai, 13.65 ‰ in Guizhou, and 13.31 ‰ in Guangxi.

There are 12 provinces with lower birth rates than the national average, which are Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Tianjin, Shanghai, Beijing, Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Shanxi, Jiangsu, Hunan, and Chongqing.

Among them, the birth rate of three provinces in Northeast China was the lowest, with Heilongjiang, Jilin, and Liaoning being 5.73 ‰, 6.05 ‰, and 6.45 ‰ respectively.

In 2014, the permanent resident population of Heilongjiang Province was 38.33 million, which was 20,000 less than that of the previous year. It took the lead in a downward trend in Northeast China, followed by Liaoning Province in 2015 and Jilin Province in 2016.

By the end of 2019, the number of permanent residents in the three northeast provinces has decreased by 1.8255 million compared with 2013.

