China smart speaker market overview 2021

In 2020, the smart speaker market in China sold 36.76 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 8.6%; among them, smart speakers with screens accounted for 35.5% and sales increased by 31.0%, according to data from IDC. Baidu leads the smart speakers (with screens) market, followed by Alibaba and Xiaomi.

The overall market share this time is mainly affected by the epidemic, channel adjustments, and limited application scenarios.

In 2020, the competitive landscape of China's smart speaker m...