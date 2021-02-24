China tourism market overview 2020/2021

China's domestic tourism market saw 52.1% fewer trips in 2020
China's domestic tourism revenues dropped by 61% in 2020
China to expect 42% more domestic trips in 2021
China tourism revenues to grow 48% in 2021.
In 2020, China's domestic tourist market received 2.879 billion person-trips, a decrease of 3.022 billion or 52.1% from 2019, according to China Ministry of Culture And Tourism.
Urban residents traveled 2.065 billion person-trips, a decrease of 53.8%; rural residents tr...
Already subscribed? Sign in.
Don't Miss Out.
Invest with as little as one bottle of water per week.
Join other top analysts and business executives and navigate the unique market with China Internet Watch.
Cancel at any time