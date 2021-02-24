China tourism market overview 2020/2021

China's domestic tourism market saw 52.1% fewer trips in 2020

China's domestic tourism revenues dropped by 61% in 2020

China to expect 42% more domestic trips in 2021

China tourism revenues to grow 48% in 2021.

In 2020, China's domestic tourist market received 2.879 billion person-trips, a decrease of 3.022 billion or 52.1% from 2019, according to China Ministry of Culture And Tourism.

Urban residents traveled 2.065 billion person-trips, a decrease of 53.8%; rural residents tr...