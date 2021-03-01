Mobile phone subscribers in China reached 1.59 billion in 2020

The turnover of telecommunication services in China totaled 13,675.8 billion yuan in 2020, up by 28.1 percent over the previous year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of China.

By the end of 2020, there were 1,775.98 million phone subscribers in China, of whom 1,594.07 million were mobile phone subscribers. Mobile phone coverage reached 113.9 units per 100 persons.

The number of fixed broadband internet users reached 483.55 million, an increase of 34.27 million over the end of 2019. Of this total, fixed fiber-optic broadband internet users totaled 454.14 million, an increase of 36.75 million.

The mobile internet traffic in 2020 was 165.6 billion gigabytes, up by 35.7 percent over the previous year. The number of internet users was 989 million at the end of 2020, 986 million of which were mobile internet surfers.

Internet penetration reached 70.4%; 55.9 percent in rural areas.

