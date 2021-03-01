China value retailer Miniso revenues down over 18% in Q4 2020

The value retailer Miniso stores increased to 4,514 as of December 31, 2020, from 4,211 as of December 31, 2019 and 4,330 as of September 30, 2020.

Miniso expanded its business into two additional countries and regions in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 (Q4 2020). The following table provides a breakdown of the number of MINISO stores as of the relevant dates:

December 31,

2019 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2020 Number of MINISO stores 4,211 4,330 4,514 China 2,543 2,633 2,768 —Directly operated stores 8 5 5 —Third-party stores 2,535 2,628 2,763 Overseas 1,668 1,697 1,746 —Directly operated stores 126 115 105 —Third-party stores 1,542 1,582 1,641

As of December 31, 2020, there were 2,768 MINISO stores in China, most of which had resumed their operations, although a few of them were closed temporarily due to regional cases of COVID-19.

1,593 of 1,746 MINISO stores resumed in overseas markets. The majority of those stores that resumed operations were half-opened or had operating hours reduced due to regional resurgences of COVID-19 in many countries and areas.

Financial Highlights in Q4 2020

Revenue in Q4 2020 (the second quarter of fiscal year 2021) was RMB2,297.7 million (US$352.1 million), within the its guidance range of RMB2,200 million and RMB2,400 million, representing a decrease of 18.1% YoY and an increase of 10.9% QoQ.

Gross profit was RMB642.8 million (US$98.5 million), representing a decrease of 27.6% YoY and an increase of 23.0% QoQ.

Operating profit was RMB54.3 million (US$8.3 million), compared to RMB329.8 million in Q4 2019 and an operating loss of RMB2.1 million in Q3 2020.

Profit from continuing operations was RMB20.8 million (US$3.2 million), compared to a loss of RMB205.2 million in the same period of the prior fiscal year and a loss of RMB1,676.3 million in the previous quarter.

The adjusted net profit was RMB84.0 million (US$12.9 million), compared to RMB389.8 million in Q4 2019 and RMB102.1 million in Q3 2020.

