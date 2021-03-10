How Tencent’s investment strategy made it US$120 billion in 2020

Tencent made a total of about US$120 billion in 2020 through its minority stakes in about 100 listed companies. Such achievements are enough to make any venture capital company in Silicon Valley envious.

Tencent is one of the largest and smartest technology investors in the world, holding shares in a range of companies, including Snap and Meituan. It even had a 5% stake in Tesla.

