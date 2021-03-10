Alibaba steps up for community group buying market in China

Recently, Alibaba has set up an MMC business unit to focus on the community group buying business, integrating the community group buying business of Lingshoutong and Hema Jishi. The business group leader is a partner at Alibaba Dai Shan, who is the eleventh employee of Alibaba and also the president of Alibaba's B2B business group.

MMC business unit now has a total number of 2,000 employees.

Previously, Alibaba had a number of teams trying to do community group buying businesses, includin...