70% Chinese enterprises believe China will see V-shaped recovery

More than 60% of Chinese executives say Chinese companies will become more competitive in the face of European and American companies than they used to be. In contrast, 40 percent of North American executives and 45 percent of European executives say the market will be less competitive than China after the outbreak.
In recent research by Accenture, more than 4000 executives around the world shared their views on market recovery, digital transformation, technology application, organization...
